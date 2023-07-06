PSG signs Skriniar from Inter on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar for a five-year deal with the club on Thursday.

The club confirmed in the statement that said, “Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Milan Skriniar has signed a five-year deal with the club. The Slovak defender’s contract runs until 30 June 2028.”

Having come through the ranks at FK Ziar nad Hronom, his hometown club in Slovakia, the imposing 6’4” centre back began his professional career at MSK Zilina in 2011. The following year he bagged himself a league-and-cup double before gaining experience on loan to FC ViOn Zlate Moravce in 2013.

The Slovak international then moved to Italy in 2016, joining UC Sampdoria, where he made his mark at the back with 36 appearances, becoming the youngest-ever defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A.

After being named as the league’s best defender in 2017, Skriniar’s stock continued to rise. He moved to Inter Milan and went on to make 246 appearances for the Nerazzurri across five seasons, scoring ten goals, as well as adding the 2020–

21 Serie A title, the 2021–22 and 2022-23 Coppa Italia and both the 2021 and the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana to his trophy cabinet.

Skriniar was called up to the Slovakia national team for the first time in 2016, just a few weeks before featuring at that year’s European Championship in France and has already been capped 60 times for his country at the tender age of 28.

“I am very happy to be part of this wonderful Club”, said Milan Skriniar. “PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans.”