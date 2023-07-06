MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup

The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final as the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and last played on April 8 in a friendly against Ireland.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 10:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lavelle’s career has been hampered by hamstring injuries and she said she has been working to improve her strength and conditioning with a new personal trainer.
Lavelle’s career has been hampered by hamstring injuries and she said she has been working to improve her strength and conditioning with a new personal trainer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lavelle’s career has been hampered by hamstring injuries and she said she has been working to improve her strength and conditioning with a new personal trainer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rose Lavelle said she is more comfortable taking on the responsibilities of leadership and is ready to step up as a senior member of the U.S. squad when she heads to her second Women’s World Cup, even as questions remain around her fitness.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final as the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and last played on April 8 in a friendly against Ireland.

With captain Becky Sauerbrunn among those missing out due to injury, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski has selected a number of fresh faces for the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

“Being a vocal leader doesn’t really come naturally to me, so it’s definitely something - as one of the more experienced players on the team - I have to push myself out of my comfort zone a little to be more of a leader,” Lavelle told CBS.

“It’s important that we find our voice, because we’re not always going to have Becky and ‘Pinoe’ to lean on,” she added, referring to Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe.

“I’ve been lucky in having the veteran players that I’ve gotten to grow into this team with. It’s been good getting out of my comfort zone.”

READ: South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s WC squad

Lavelle’s career has been hampered by hamstring injuries and she said she has been working to improve her strength and conditioning with a new personal trainer Dak Notestine, who also trains Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Lavelle was also impressed by the depth of talent waiting to make their mark from the bench, which has helped make up for the absence of some key players.

“I kind of laugh when I see sometimes who we even have on the bench,” she added. “We have such amazing options and such amazing players that have always risen to the occasion.”

The U.S. begin their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on July 22. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Rose Lavelle /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: Shivam Mavi gets six as West 220 all out; South 71/4 before bad light stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
    Reuters
  4. Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
  5. Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: Shivam Mavi gets six as West 220 all out; South 71/4 before bad light stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment