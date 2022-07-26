Football

East Bengal and Emami to sign agreement on August 2

East Bengal Club and the Kolkata-based Emami Group will be signing the agreement on August 2 according to a media release by the Emami media team.

Team Sportstar
26 July, 2022 20:08 IST
File Photo: East Bengal finished bottom of the table in the ISL last season, after which it parted ways with previous investor Shree Cement.

File Photo: East Bengal finished bottom of the table in the ISL last season, after which it parted ways with previous investor Shree Cement. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The news about Emami coming on board as East Bengal’s investor surfaced in May after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the partnership.

After a significant delay from the date of the announcement, the agreement will be finally signed putting to rest speculations of the agreement falling through.

This move will significantly increase East Bengal’s chances of playing in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

East Bengal finished bottom of the table in the ISL last season, after which it parted ways with previous investor Shree Cement.

