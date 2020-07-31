Players’ association urges AIFF to include East Bengal in ISL

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) on Friday made a plea for East Bengal’s “immediate” inclusion in the Indian Super League.

In a letter addressed to All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das - and also marked to ISL organiser Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) - the association requested the concerned stakeholders to set aside their differences for a quick resolution into the matter.

“We, the association, sincerely urge you to include the East Bengal into the ISL without any hesitation or delay,” FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner said in the letter.

‘Rich in history’

“It is rich in history and is one of the oldest and most premier clubs having a massive fan following, something which the sport needs for it to grow and thrive in India. All the powers that be in Indian football, should set aside all differences and include this side, whose contribution to Indian football cannot be quantified,” he added.

The request comes days after the FSDL made it clear in a meeting with club representatives that it would stick to the existing 10 teams for the 2020-21 season and would not be floating tenders for new outfits.

‘We were most happy to learn that another football giant, Mohun Bagan, has already joined the ISL and a league having both these sides would take football to another level.’

Following its split with Quess Corp, the century-old East Bengal has already got its sporting rights back but is yet to find a new investor. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also keen for East Bengal’s inclusion in the ISL and the State government is helping out in roping in an investor.

East Bengal’s arch-rival Mohun Bagan is set to debut in the ISL after its merger with ATK and it remains to be seen whether the top-tier league will see the much-anticipated Kolkata derby.

On Mohun Bagan’s entry into the lucrative league, the FPAI wrote, “We were most happy to learn that another football giant, Mohun Bagan, has already joined the ISL and a league having both these sides would take football to another level. While we understand that this does not fall in our jurisdiction, it is just a simple request considering the legacy of this club. We urge you to give this issue a very serious consideration.”

East Bengal has been grappling with financial woes following the premature pullout of Quess Corp, its title sponsors for two seasons. A number of its players are approaching the AIFF to get their dues cleared.