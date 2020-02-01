East Bengal vs Indian Arrows: I-League LIVE

Good evening, folks. Hello and welcome to the live blog of East Bengal vs Indian Arrows in the I-League. This is Dominic Richard and I shall keep you updated as the action unfurls at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

LIVE UPDATES:

Match preview

Kolkata giant East Bengal will host AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in its I-League campaign today.

The Red and Golds endured a tough start to 2020 with three defeats on the trot landing a substantial dent to their title aspirations. However, their win against Chennai City has certainly served as a sense of relief in the camp.

Arrows continues to play its experimental brand of exciting football, with Indian football team coach Igor Stimac keeping a close eye on them.

“Motivation is not a problem for these boys. We are a young side that is developing and learning with every game and we will continue doing that against East Bengal,” said Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach, Indian Arrows.

He added, “Results matter but fundamentally, we are a developmental side. We have been training hard each day and all the boys have grown as individuals and players over the season.”

For East Bengal, Asheer Akhtar has been solid at the back. Brandon Vanlalremdika had a brilliant outing as well and might start yet again, at the expense of Pintu Mahata.

East Bengal captain Lalrindika Ralte said, “The mood is very good after a great game against Chennai. Everyone feels positive but a lot of work still needs to be done. Indian Arrows will be a tough challenge. They have young players, who like to run a lot and are great while in possession. It’s not going to be easy.”

Having trailed Mohun Bagan by 12 points just two weeks ago, a win for East Bengal will take it to within six points of its arch-rival, and subsequently, back in the title race.

Match details

East Bengal vs Indian Arrows will kick off at 5 PM IST and can be watched on 1Sports and FanCode App.