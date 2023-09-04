Cavani, Suárez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez out of his squad on Monday for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sepember 12.

Cavani and Suárez are both 36 and playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina, and Suárez plays for Gremio in Brazil.

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

Bielsa also included two strikers playing in the MLS — Orlando City’s Facundo Torres and Los Angeles FC’s Cristian Olivera.