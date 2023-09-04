MagazineBuy Print

Cavani, Suárez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile and Ecuador.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 23:19 IST , Montevideo - 1 MIN READ

AP
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez (R) of Uruguay
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez (R) of Uruguay | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez (R) of Uruguay | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez out of his squad on Monday for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sepember 12.

READ: Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return

Cavani and Suárez are both 36 and playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina, and Suárez plays for Gremio in Brazil.

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

Bielsa also included two strikers playing in the MLS — Orlando City’s Facundo Torres and Los Angeles FC’s Cristian Olivera.

Uruguay
Goalkeepers
Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon) and Santiago Mele (Junior Barranquilla)
Defenders
Santiago Bueno (Girona), Bruno Méndez (Corinthians), Sebastian Cácares (América de Mexico), Puma Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matías Viña (Sassuolo), and Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar)
Midfielders
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Felipe Carballo (Gremio), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), and Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate)
Forwards
Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Maximiliano Araújo (Toluca), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Brian Rodríguez (América de Mexico), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), Maxi Gómez (Cádiz), and Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

Related Topics

Edinson Cavani /

Luis Suarez /

Uruguay

