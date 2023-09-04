MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short

The league has delayed until October 15, a decision on the sale of the rights to screen matches in Italy from the 2024-2025 season.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 21:13 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The arch with the logo of Serie A is displayed prior the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Bergamo, Italy.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The arch with the logo of Serie A is displayed prior the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/ Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The arch with the logo of Serie A is displayed prior the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/ Getty Images

Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian football league said on Monday.

Domestic broadcasting licences are a key source of revenue for Serie A clubs such as 2022/23 champion Napoli, Juventus and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter.

ALSO READ: Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted

The league has delayed until October 15, a decision on the sale of the rights to screen matches in Italy after offers remained below the 1 billion euro annual price tag sought by clubs for the five years from the 2024-2025 season.

“We have the structure to offer (matches) directly to viewers….we are considering this option,” Serie A Chief Execuitve Luigi De Siervo told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

“We won’t back offers deemed as too low,” he added.

Earlier this year the Italian league held multiple rounds of talks with DAZN, Sky Italia and MediaForEurope to try to improve a set of bids submitted by the broadcasters for the live rights to matches.

Under a three-year deal expiring next June, Serie A is collecting some 930 million euros per season from the sale of its rights in Italy, with DAZN holding the lion’s share. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

