MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane

British media reported that former United captain Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 17:25 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Roy Keane ahead of the Arsenal vs Man United match at the Emirates Stadium, Sunday, August 3.
Roy Keane ahead of the Arsenal vs Man United match at the Emirates Stadium, Sunday, August 3. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Roy Keane ahead of the Arsenal vs Man United match at the Emirates Stadium, Sunday, August 3. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

An alleged assault on  Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

British media reported that former United captain Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation. In videos that circulated on social media following the incident, Keane’s fellow pundit Micah Richards could be seen confronting a man.

“We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media,” a spokesperson for  Sky Sports said on their website.

Also Read: Manchester City’s Kyle Walker was ‘close’ to joining Bayern Munich

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation,” the Sky statement said referring to the former Manchester City defender who worked at the game with Keane.

Arsenal added that it was aware of the incident.

“The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries,” a spokesperson for Arsenal said.

The Gunners fought back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over rival United in the Premier League fixture. 

Related stories

Related Topics

roy keane /

Manchester United /

Arsenal /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 151/6 (34 overs); Siraj gets second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 4
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India eyes Super 4 qualification with win over Nepal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker was ‘close’ to joining Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  3. United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Man United’s Sancho says he’s been made a scapegoat after being dropped
    Reuters
  5. ARS vs MUN, Premier League: Rice, Jesus and Odegaard score as Arsenal routs Man United 3-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 151/6 (34 overs); Siraj gets second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 4
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India eyes Super 4 qualification with win over Nepal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment