Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag had a bone to pick with the referees after his side’s 1-3 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.
“I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us. It was not offside [for Garnacho]. It was the wrong angle. It was a penalty on Hojlund, then we concede a goal that’s a foul on Jonny Evans - clear and obvious.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Video: Erik Ten Hag lists referee errors in Man United’s loss to Arsenal
- US Open 2023: With ‘nothing to lose’, Fritz guns for Djokovic upset
- Asia Cup 2023: We have plans to tackle superstars Kohli and Rohit, says Nepal skipper Paudel
- US Open 2023: Tiafoe sets up ‘monumental’ quarterfinal against Shelton
- Arteta predicts more goals from Rice after late effort helps Arsenal sink United
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE