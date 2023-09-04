Video: Erik Ten Hag lists referee errors in Man United’s loss to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag had a bone to pick with the referees after his side’s 1-3 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

“I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us. It was not offside [for Garnacho]. It was the wrong angle. It was a penalty on Hojlund, then we concede a goal that’s a foul on Jonny Evans - clear and obvious.”