Video: Erik Ten Hag lists referee errors in Man United’s loss to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag had a bone to pick with the referees after his side’s 1-3 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 11:13 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

“I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us. It was not offside [for Garnacho]. It was the wrong angle. It was a penalty on Hojlund, then we concede a goal that’s a foul on Jonny Evans - clear and obvious.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Arsenal /

Premier League /

Erik ten Hag

