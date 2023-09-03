MagazineBuy Print

ARS vs MUN, Premier League: Rice, Jesus and Odegaard score as Arsenal routs Man United 3-1

Second half injury time goals by Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal thrash Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 23:05 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Gabriel Jesus (right) scored the third goal as Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 win against Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus (right) scored the third goal as Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 win against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gabriel Jesus (right) scored the third goal as Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 win against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Declan Rice scored his first Arsenal goal deep into injury time and Gabriel Jesus added another one past the 100th minute mark to give Arsenal a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game looked headed for a 1-1 draw when the ball fell to Rice — Arsenal’s record signing — after a corner and the midfielder downed it on his chest before hitting a right-footed shot that beat Andre Onana inside the near post in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

AS IT HAPPENED: ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

That goal came after United substitute Alejandro Garnacho thought he had scored a late winner after a quick counterattack in the 89th but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for offside.

With United pushing forward for a last-gasp equalizer, Arsenal then countered in the 11th minute of stoppages and Jesus calmly slotted the ball past Onana to seal the win.

Rice cost Arsenal in excess of 100 million pounds ($125 million) from West Ham and his goal went a long way toward showing he was worth it as the Gunners earned a crucial three points against a top-four rival.

The teams had traded quick goals in the first half. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play after a quick counter in the 27th and Martin Odegaard leveled shortly after the restart.

