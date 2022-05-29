Championship playoffs final Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest: All you need to know

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest are set to face off each other in the EFL Championship playoffs final at Wembley on Sunday as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

How did they reach the final?

Huddersfield finished third in the regular season with 82 points two ahead of fourth-placed Forest. Huddersfield then overcame Luton Town 2-1 in the two-legged semifinal playoffs, while Forest pulled off a 3-2 penalty-shootout win against Sheffield United.

Forest has had a remarkable turnaround after it was placed bottom of the table at the end of seven matches, which led to the sacking of Chris Hughton. Steve Cooper took over and the team managed 20 wins and 10 draws from 37 matches, which led Forest into the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

When was the last time these two sides played in the Premier League?

Huddersfield was last promoted to the Premier League for the 2017-18 and was relegated back to the Championship after two seasons in 2019.

Nottingham Forest, which has two European Cups to its name, was last seen in the top flight in 1998-99 -- 23 seasons ago -- when it finished bottom of the table.

What is the playoff final rule?

If the two teams can't be separated at the end of 90 minutes, they will play additional 30 minutes of extra-time (two 15 minutes halves). If the extra-time doesn't produce a winner, the final will be decided on a penalty shoot-out.

What are the predicted XIs for the playoff final?

Huddersfield XI: Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Levi Colwill; Pipa, Jon Russell, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

Nottingham Forest XI: Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Jack Colback; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

When is the playoff final?

The playoff final is played on May 29, 2022 at 9 pm (IST) and 4.30 pm (BST).

Where to watch the playoff final?

The playoff final can be streamed live on the Jio TV app.