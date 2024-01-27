MagazineBuy Print

Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup of Nations

Team spokesman Mohamed Morad told The Associated Press on Friday the Egyptian Football Association killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 10:44 IST , Abidjan

AP
File - Egypt’s injured player Mohamed Salah, centre, watches his teammates warm up before the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Cape Verde and Egypt.
File - Egypt's injured player Mohamed Salah, centre, watches his teammates warm up before the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Cape Verde and Egypt. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP
infoIcon

File - Egypt’s injured player Mohamed Salah, centre, watches his teammates warm up before the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Cape Verde and Egypt. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP

Egyptian football officials have sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the national team more luck at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team spokesman Mohamed Morad told The Associated Press on Friday the Egyptian Football Association killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before.

Egypt, which has yet to win a game, plays Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday. The team’s flight from Abidjan to San Pedro was delayed by an hour on Friday.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Egypt’s campaign has been hit by injuries. The Pharaohs lost star Mohamed Salah to a hamstring injury in their second group game, then goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with a dislocated shoulder in the third and last group game. Imam Ashour was hospitalized overnight on Wednesday for concussion treatment after a head injury in training. He has since rejoined the squad.

Egypt players reportedly sacrificed a calf during training before going on win the 2008 Africa Cup in Ghana.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, has drawn its three group games. But so did Congo. Only one will win on Sunday.

