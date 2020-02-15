Eibar-Real Sociedad match called off due to poor air quality

Eibar's La Liga match at home to Basque neighbour Real Sociedad scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to poor air quality in the surrounding area, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) has said.

“The RFEF's competition committee, in accordance with the two clubs and the Basque regional government, has decided to postpone Sunday's match between Eibar and Real Sociedad,” said a federation statement on Saturday.

The poor air quality is a result of a fire in a landfill site in neighbouring Zaldibar. Two workers on the site have been missing since the blaze started on Feb. 6.

Doubts were first raised that the game would take place when the regional government's health department issued a warning on Friday advising residents in the areas of Zaldibar, Eibar and Ermua against playing outdoor sport.