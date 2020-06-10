Football Football Eintracht Frankfurt players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' jersey German side Eintracht Frankfurt will wear a special edition jersey with the “Black Lives Matter” message when it plays Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal semifinal. AP 10 June, 2020 22:29 IST Eintracht Frankfurt's special jersey. - Twitter: @Eintracht AP 10 June, 2020 22:29 IST Eintracht Frankfurt will wear a special edition football jersey with a “Black Lives Matter” message when it plays Bayern Munich in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday.The shirts are white and black and bear the 'blacklivesmatter' hashtag. Eintracht said it was “sending a clear signal against racism and xenophobia.”People in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have been protesting following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded for air.Eintracht’s usual sponsor, job website Indeed, offered the space for the hashtag to appear alongside its own logo for the match in Munich. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos