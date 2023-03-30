Football

Frankfurt ordered to partially close stadium after fan fireworks v Napoli - UEFA

The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of its Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

Reuters
30 March, 2023 23:22 IST
30 March, 2023 23:22 IST
This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa shows Eintracht Frankfurt fans (Rear) facing anti-riot police (Front) during clashes on March 15, 2023, in downtown Naples before the Champions League R016 matches between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli.

This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa shows Eintracht Frankfurt fans (Rear) facing anti-riot police (Front) during clashes on March 15, 2023, in downtown Naples before the Champions League R016 matches between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli. | Photo Credit: CIRO FUSCO

The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of its Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined 70,000 euros (76,314 USD) and ordered to partially close its stadium for its next UEFA match after their fans lit fireworks and blocked passageways in last month’s home loss to Napoli, European football’s governing body said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of its Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

French side Nantes was fined a total of 66,125 euros for fans lighting fireworks, throwing objects, offensive messages, and a pitch invasion.

Their punishment also triggered a suspended partial stadium closure for their next UEFA competition match.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us