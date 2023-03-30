Frankfurt ordered to partially close stadium after fan fireworks v Napoli - UEFA

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined 70,000 euros (76,314 USD) and ordered to partially close its stadium for its next UEFA match after their fans lit fireworks and blocked passageways in last month’s home loss to Napoli, European football’s governing body said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of its Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

French side Nantes was fined a total of 66,125 euros for fans lighting fireworks, throwing objects, offensive messages, and a pitch invasion.

Their punishment also triggered a suspended partial stadium closure for their next UEFA competition match.