Football

Ticket ban contributed to Napoli chaos, says Eintracht

Fans then clashed with anti-riot forces before the game and set fire to a police car, with objects being tossed towards the police while overturned tables and chairs lay smashed on the ground.

Reuters
BERLIN 17 March, 2023 17:04 IST
BERLIN 17 March, 2023 17:04 IST
Fans clashed with police in the Italian city prior to the match which Napoli won 3-0 to advance to the last eight.

Fans clashed with police in the Italian city prior to the match which Napoli won 3-0 to advance to the last eight. | Photo Credit: AP

Fans then clashed with anti-riot forces before the game and set fire to a police car, with objects being tossed towards the police while overturned tables and chairs lay smashed on the ground.

The decision by Italian authorities to ban Eintracht Frankfurt fans from attending Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 return leg at Napoli led to chaos and contributed to the resulting violence, the German club said.

Fans clashed with police in the Italian city prior to the match which Napoli won 3-0 to advance to the last eight.

Italian police arrested both Napoli and Eintracht supporters.

“We remain convinced that blanket ticket sales bans, or even entry and travel bans, will not achieve anything,” Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke said in a club statement.

Also Read
Real Madrid to play Chelsea in Champions League quarterfinal 2022-23

“You deprive thousands of supporters of the opportunity to see such a game, poison the already tense atmosphere, and in the end you still can’t prevent those who go looking for like-minded people from doing so.”

“Everything was prepared and organised, from the fan meeting point to the transport and so on. This organisation was replaced by improvisation and chaos. That doesn’t justify anything, but it’s part of the story,” he said.

Italian authorities had banned German fans from attending the match amid concerns about possible violence following clashes after the first leg.

Eintracht’s attempts to overturn the ban failed but a group of the German club’s supporters made the trip to Italy anyway.

Fans then clashed with anti-riot forces before the game and set fire to a police car, with objects being tossed towards the police while overturned tables and chairs lay smashed on the ground.

“We regret extremely what happened here,” Reschke said. “There is absolutely no justification for this violence. We may all have feared it, but it is and remains unacceptable.”

“It harms football, it harms Eintracht Frankfurt and it harms our efforts to stand up for the rights of all fans who would’ve liked to see a football match in the stadium here without repression and decree.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us