UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid to play Chelsea in Champions League quarterfinal 2022-23

Real Madrid has been drawn against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2023 which took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 16:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Reece James of Chelsea FC and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action.

FILE PHOTO: Reece James of Chelsea FC and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid has been drawn to play against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2023, as confirmed during the UCL draw at the House of European Football on Friday.

Madrid progressed in the top-eight after a win over Liverpool in both the home and away leg in the round-of-16. The defending champions will

The winner of the game between Madrid and Chelsea will play the winner of the third quarterfinal played between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

It will be the repeat fixture from the last season, where Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Chelsea 5-4 in the quarterfinal and eventually won the title.

The Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey on 10th June 2023.

FULL DRAW

  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 1: Real Madrid vs Chelsea
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 2: Inter Milan vs Benfica
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 3: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal 4: AC Milan vs Napoli
How do the semifinals look?
Semifinal 1: The winner of Quarterfinal 4 (AC Milan vs Napoli) vs winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Inter Milan vs Benfica)
Semifinal 2: The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Real Madrid vs Chelsea) vs winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Bayern Munich vs Manchester City)

