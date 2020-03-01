El Clasico LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona battle for La Liga top spot

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the El Clasico of the 2019-20 La Liga season between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Position in table:

Barcelona- 1st in the table with 55 points from 25 matches. (17 wins, 4 draws, 4 losses)

Real Madrid- 2nd in the table with 53 points from 25 matches. (15 wins, 8 draws, 2 losses)

The line-ups have been announced:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Isco, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vasquez, Areola, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Militao, Mariano

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Subs: Neto, Ivan Rakitic, Junior Firpo, Ansu Fati, Alex Collado, Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet

Some stats for the game:

Barcelona has only won one of its last four away La Liga games, the last one being a 3-2 win vs Real Betis. It has drawn two and lost a game in this run and has conceded two goals in each of the four matches.

After its 0-1 defeat to Valencia, Real Madrid could lose consecutive La Liga games only for the second time under Zinedine Zidane and for the first time since the last two matchdays of the 2018/19 season.

Barcelona has won its last four Clasicos at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga, becoming the only team to win four consecutive away games against Real Madrid in the history of the competition.

Look who is in town for El Clasico!

Zidane: No issue with Kroos after Man City omission

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane stressed Toni Kroos' absence from his team in midweek was a tactical decision and he told reporters to stop looking for another meaning behind the omission.

Germany international Kroos was surprisingly left out of Los Blancos' starting line-up for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City, which Madrid lost 2-1.

The 30-year-old had started five of Madrid's six group games and Zidane confirmed after the loss that there was no injury, though Kroos did not even make it onto the pitch.

Madrid faces Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico, with Kroos training as normal on Saturday, and despite suggestions there could be a rift developing between player and coach, Zidane was quick to shut down such talk.

"Always when there is a bad result you look for something," he told reporters.

"We did not lose because he didn't play.

"There are things that can happen in a specific moment, in a match, and we have chosen this team.

"Those who came in played well and I chose a different alternative to Toni Kroos the other day. There's nothing else.

"You do not have to look for other things."

Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde all started in midfield against City, with Kroos having started in Madrid's previous two La Liga games, neither of which it won.

Zidane's side hosts Barcelona on Sunday knowing a third successive defeat in all competitions would leave them five points behind the leaders in the title race.

Good news for Barcelona.

Jordi Alba has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Madrid, but head coach Quique Setien is unsure what part the full-back will play in Sunday's Clasico.

Alba injured his right adductor against Getafe on February 15, with Junior Firpo subsequently filling in at left-back against Eibar and Napoli.

However, Alba was on Saturday included in Setien's 18-man selection for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Setien told a news conference: "The fact is he's very well at the moment, a positive sensation. Clearly you have seen I've put him in the squad.

"The question now is whether he will start the game or not. We're not sure. It depends how he's feeling tomorrow, if he's feeling the same as today.

"He's got another day, but he's looking confident. Let's see whether we play him to start with or not. I haven't decided yet."

Barca boss Setien kept his cards close to his chest, but revealed Alba was not the only player he would be making a late call on, adding: "No, I've got others."

However, Barca should also be boosted by the presence of Gerard Pique in the centre of defence, with the former Manchester United man fit despite suffering an ankle knock against Napoli in midweek.

"I think he's pretty much over the problem he had," Setien said. "There's no major damage. He's over the problem."

PREVIEW:

La Liga’s most important El Clasico for years might also be the most mediocre on Sunday as Barcelona and Real Madrid each fight to lift the gloom by deepening the other’s sense of crisis.

Two points separate the league’s leading pair, making this weekend’s meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu a potentially significant checkpoint in a back-and-forth title race, particularly if Barcelona wins and extend its advantage to five. It will be more significant than last season, when Barca kicked off the calendar’s second Clasico nine points clear of Madrid, or the season before, when it was already 15 in front.

But while a tussle at the top of the table is welcome in terms of intrigue, there is an unmistakeable sense of decline hanging over what has become the world’s most famous club fixture. “It’s a race of two lame ducks, both of them are bad right now, that’s the reality,” former Real Madrid forward Jorge Valdano told Onda Cero on Wednesday night.

“Barca’s recovery is more down to Real Madrid than Barca themselves.” For both teams, the build-up has been bumpy, with Madrid particularly wounded after a 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City which has left it on the brink of exiting the Champions League in the last 16 for a second year in a row.

It might have been less concerning had it not come on the back of one win in four and had City not appeared so superior. “Things really do look bleak,” wrote Marca on Thursday. “The only takeaway can be that this Madrid side simply aren’t up to it.”

It might be about to feel the kind of frustration that has haunted Barcelona during a run of four consecutive years without making it past the semis. Barca’s own problems recently have largely been to do with its president and board, but the emergency signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes exposed muddled thinking that has affected the squad too.

“We don’t have a deep squad because, unfortunately, that’s how it was planned,” said Sergio Busquets on Tuesday. Barcelona and Real Madrid’s combined 108 points taken at this stage is its second lowest since 2007, beaten only by last year’s even lower total of 105.

Barca has been more reliant than ever on Lionel Messi to paper over the cracks in its defence while Madrid’s defence has covered its lack of firepower up front, where it remains without an elite scorer, despite the impressive early-season form of Karim Benzema.

- END OF GOLDEN AGE? -

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow still lingers, in part because Messi’s brilliance deserves a rival, in the league, but particularly the Clasico, where Ronaldo’s presence is undeniably missed. He is not the only one. Neymar was sold while Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta retired. Gareth Bale’s star has dimmed so much that his place in Zinedine Zidane’s squad is no longer secure, let alone his starting line-up.

There are some mitigating circumstances like injuries to Eden Hazard, who has the potential to light up any game, and Luis Suarez, who has seven goals in his last seven outings in this fixture. Yet the sense is of a golden era disappearing or gone, which is having implications for the national team too.

Eleven Spaniards started the last Clasico before Spain won the 2010 World Cup while in the goalless draw at Camp Nou in December there were six, including Gerard Pique, who has retired from international football.

There is a financial element that stretches back further. Where once Barcelona and Real Madrid could strong-arm the transfer market, both have been increasingly squeezed by Financial Fair Play and outmuscled by richer upstarts like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Last summer, Eden Hazard was the first player Madrid had signed for more than 60 million euros since James Rodriguez in 2014. Barcelona’s chief executive Oscar Grau said the club needed to reduce its wage bill this season by 18 million euros.

Mediocrity is not likely to last long, particularly if Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can be lured next summer. With Messi now fit and firing, Barca might even exceed expectations in the Champions League and Madrid could yet pull off an escape against City.

But Sunday’s game is a duel of two teams no longer at full pelt, stumbling through transition and hoping past glories will soon return.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can follow the live streaming of the El Clasico on La Liga's official Facebook page.