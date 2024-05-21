MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Emma Hayes’ first roster as coach of the USWNT includes two players making national debut

The 23-player roster is Hayes’ last chance to look at players before she names an 18-player roster for the Olympics. The United States will play a pair of sendoff matches in July.

Published : May 21, 2024 22:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Emma Hayes left Chelsea after league win and is now the USWNT head coach.
File Photo: Emma Hayes left Chelsea after league win and is now the USWNT head coach. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Emma Hayes left Chelsea after league win and is now the USWNT head coach. | Photo Credit: AP

Coach Emma Hayes has selected her first roster for the United States ahead of a pair of friendlies as she prepares to lead the women’s national team at the Paris Olympics.

Hayes, named U.S. coach last November, finished her final season as coach of Chelsea on Saturday, winning the team’s fifth straight Women’s Super League Title with a 6-0 rout of Manchester United.

Her first U.S. roster announced Tuesday includes two National Women’s Soccer League players called up to the national team for the first time, Chicago Red Stars defender Sam Staab and Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt.

The team will play South Korea on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado, before a rematch on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 23-player roster is Hayes’ last chance to look at players before she names an 18-player roster for the Olympics. The United States will play a pair of sendoff matches in July.

“I expect complete commitment from everyone to absorb very quickly the things that I value as the most important so that we can compete this summer. I know they are a highly coachable group and I’m looking forward to challenging them,” Hayes said in a statement. “It’s time to go to work. I can’t wait to meet the fans and it’s really time to get behind the team as we get closer to putting a roster together for the Olympics.”

ALSO READ | England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson

Former coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned from the U.S. team following last year’s disappointing finish in the Women’s World Cup. Twila Kilgore led the team in the interim while Hayes finished the season with Chelsea. Kilgore will now serve as an assistant coach under Hayes.

Captain Lindsey Horan, among five players from European teams on the roster, will join training camp after her club, Lyon, faces Barcelona for the Champions League title on Saturday.

A notable omission from the roster is veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who was injured while playing in a match for the Chicago Red Stars on May 12.

The U.S. roster by position with club affiliation:
Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage).
Defenders: Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham), Sam Staab (Chicago Red Stars).
Forwards: Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars).

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Olympic Games /

olympics /

Emma Hayes /

USWNT

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Hayes’ first roster as coach of the USWNT includes two players making national debut
    AP
  2. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 129/2 (12), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas attack take KKR near comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  4. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Emma Hayes’ first roster as coach of the USWNT includes two players making national debut
    AP
  2. Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026
    Reuters
  3. Slovenia announces provisional Euro 2024 squad; Ilicic called up after two years
    Reuters
  4. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, German defender who played in four World Cups, dies at 85
    PTI
  5. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Hayes’ first roster as coach of the USWNT includes two players making national debut
    AP
  2. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 129/2 (12), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas attack take KKR near comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  4. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment