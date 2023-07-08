MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Trafford heroics give England maiden U21 Euro title after win over Spain

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones scored the only goal in the match in the added time of first half to give England the win in the final.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 23:34 IST , Batumi, Georgia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia.
England’s players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/ AP
infoIcon

England’s players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/ AP

England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones’ goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

In a dramatic finale in Batumi, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England’s record of not conceding a goal all tournament.

Lee Carsley’s men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England’s youth sides.

Read More: Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on

The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the under-17 and under-20 World Cups back in 2017.

There was a hint of fortune about the only goal as the ball struck Jones from Cole Palmer’s free-kick in first-half stoppage time and looped into the far corner.

Spain did have the ball in net after the break when Ruiz headed home only to be denied by the offside flag.

The Braga striker had an even better opportunity 20 minutes from time when he headed wide with the goal gaping.

England could also have put the five-time winners away before an incredible ending as Arnau Tenas made fine saves to deny Jones and Noni Madueke a second.

But it needed Trafford -- who has been linked with a £19 million ($24 million) move to Premier League newcomers Burnley -- to produce some heroics at the death.

Read More: Van der Sar’s condition is stable but still concerning, Ajax says

He parried Ruiz’s spot-kick and a follow-up effort from Aimar Oroz to spark wild celebrations among the England players and coaching staff.

The drama did not end there as Morgan Gibbs-White and Antonio Blanco, who had already been substituted were both shown red cards.

Earlier, former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole, who is part of the England coaching staff, had also been dismissed from the bench.

But in front of the watching England manager Gareth Southgate, they held on to go one better than the senior side managed in losing the Euro 2020 final two years ago.

Related stories

Related Topics

England U-21 /

Ashley Cole /

Abel Ruiz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trafford heroics give England maiden U21 Euro title after win over Spain
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Highlights: Australia 224 all out; England 27/0; Trail by 224; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships: Olympics 800m champion Korir makes Kenya’s squad for Budapest
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka back in groove with third round win over Blinkova
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Trafford heroics give England maiden U21 Euro title after win over Spain
    AFP
  2. Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 WSL season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bilic named coach of Saudi club Al-Fateh
    AFP
  4. Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on
    Reuters
  5. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trafford heroics give England maiden U21 Euro title after win over Spain
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Highlights: Australia 224 all out; England 27/0; Trail by 224; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships: Olympics 800m champion Korir makes Kenya’s squad for Budapest
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka back in groove with third round win over Blinkova
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment