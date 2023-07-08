ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027

Mumbai City FC completed the signings of youngsters Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth, from Reliance Foundation Young Champs, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Saturday.

The two 19-year-olds have joined the Islanders on four-year contracts until May 2027.

Hailing from Goa, Nathan started his journey in the Churchill Brothers’ youth system and was scouted by Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in 2019.

Once a midfielder at Churchill, Nathan transitioned more as a left-footed defender, who is comfortable on the ball, providing an outlet to build up from the back.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to arrive at a huge club and to start my professional journey. I want to put my head down, learn from my teammates and continue my development under coach Des Buckingham and his staff,” he said.

Franklin, on the other hand, came through the ranks of his hometown team, FC Pune City, before being scouted by RFYC in 2019 after playing in the RFYS National School Championship.

Franklin is a strong defensive midfielder with good positioning and passing range. He possesses the ability to receive the ball in different situations and progress it, while also having the propensity to intercept passes and break up opposition attacks.

“Mumbai City FC is a club close to my home and my heart. It gives me and my family immense pride to be part of such a big club,” Franklin said.

Nathan and Franklin were instrumental for RFYC in the Reliance Foundation Development League in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The duo played a crucial role in the Young Champs’ 4th placed finish in the 2023 edition and in their subsequent maiden appearance at the Premier League Next Gen Cup.

“Nathan and Franklin are two exceptional talents. We are glad we were able to secure their signature ahead of the new season, which will allow us to help them make the transition to senior football,” Buckingham said.