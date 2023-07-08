MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027

The duo played a crucial role in the Young Champs’ 4th placed finish in the 2023 edition and in their subsequent maiden appearance at the Premier League Next Generation Cup.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 18:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Catching them young: MCFC head coach Des Buckingham said that both Nathan and Franklin are ‘exceptional talents’ and would be great additions to the club ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.
Catching them young: MCFC head coach Des Buckingham said that both Nathan and Franklin are ‘exceptional talents’ and would be great additions to the club ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Catching them young: MCFC head coach Des Buckingham said that both Nathan and Franklin are ‘exceptional talents’ and would be great additions to the club ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC completed the signings of youngsters Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth, from Reliance Foundation Young Champs, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Saturday.

The two 19-year-olds have joined the Islanders on four-year contracts until May 2027.

Hailing from Goa, Nathan started his journey in the Churchill Brothers’ youth system and was scouted by Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in 2019.

ALSO READ
Mumbai City signs Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo on one-year contract

Once a midfielder at Churchill, Nathan transitioned more as a left-footed defender, who is comfortable on the ball, providing an outlet to build up from the back.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to arrive at a huge club and to start my professional journey. I want to put my head down, learn from my teammates and continue my development under coach Des Buckingham and his staff,” he said.

Franklin, on the other hand, came through the ranks of his hometown team, FC Pune City, before being scouted by RFYC in 2019 after playing in the RFYS National School Championship.

Franklin is a strong defensive midfielder with good positioning and passing range. He possesses the ability to receive the ball in different situations and progress it, while also having the propensity to intercept passes and break up opposition attacks.

“Mumbai City FC is a club close to my home and my heart. It gives me and my family immense pride to be part of such a big club,” Franklin said.

ALSO READ
WATCH: Sunil Chhetri thanks fans for support after SAFF Championship triumph

Nathan and Franklin were instrumental for RFYC in the Reliance Foundation Development League in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The duo played a crucial role in the Young Champs’ 4th placed finish in the 2023 edition and in their subsequent maiden appearance at the Premier League Next Gen Cup.

“Nathan and Franklin are two exceptional talents. We are glad we were able to secure their signature ahead of the new season, which will allow us to help them make the transition to senior football,” Buckingham said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Des Buckingham /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play as Tea break nears; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  2. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
  3. Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives ITF’s highest honor
    AP
  4. WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A recap of the previous WC editions before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play as Tea break nears; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment