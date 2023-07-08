MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House

The committee discussed the exemption requests submitted by Hyderabad FC, North East United FC, and East Bengal FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC, and Aizawl FC

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:57 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Present on occasion were the AIFF Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and other members of the committee, which included Mr. Shekhar Nagar, Mr. Jayaraman Ravishankar and Ms. Madhu Kumari.
Present on occasion were the AIFF Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and other members of the committee, which included Mr. Shekhar Nagar, Mr. Jayaraman Ravishankar and Ms. Madhu Kumari. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Present on occasion were the AIFF Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and other members of the committee, which included Mr. Shekhar Nagar, Mr. Jayaraman Ravishankar and Ms. Madhu Kumari. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The Club Licensing Committee of the All India Football Federation met at the Football House on Saturday, July 8, 2023, under the chairmanship of Dr. Girja Mungali.

Present on occasion were the AIFF Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and other members of the committee, which included Mr. Shekhar Nagar, Mr. Jayaraman Ravishankar and Ms. Madhu Kumari.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027

The AIFF Secretary General said: “Our licensing committee is an independent committee, working for the best interest of the game. The work put in by this committee is extremely valuable for improving the domestic structure of club football. Through licensing, we are trying to improve the overall value of competitions, be it ISL or I-League. This will also improve each club that will be operating in the Indian Football ecosystem.”

The committee discussed the exemption requests submitted by three Premier 1 clubs (Hyderabad FC, North East United FC, and East Bengal FC), as well as seven Premier 2 clubs (Sreenidi Deccan FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC, and Aizawl FC).

Additionally, the committee deliberated on the sanctions to be imposed on clubs (ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC) that had been granted licenses with B criteria failures.

Also Read: The anatomy of acing the FIFA Women’s World Cup matrix, from USWNT legend Jill Ellis

After detailed deliberations, the committee granted exemptions to nine out of the 10 applicants, except Rajasthan United FC, due to its failure to submit the name of the home stadium during the licensing process. Furthermore, the committee imposed various financial sanctions on the clubs that had sought exemptions.

Rajasthan United FC will need to provide the Committee documentation about the stadium that it proposes to play out of for the upcoming season. Post this submission; the committee will take a final call on its exemption request.

Related Topics

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Inspection after Tea; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cavendish’s Tour record hopes brought to an end as Briton crashes out
    Reuters
  5. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs youngsters Nathan and Franklin on deals until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
  4. Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives ITF’s highest honor
    AP
  5. WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Inspection after Tea; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cavendish’s Tour record hopes brought to an end as Briton crashes out
    Reuters
  5. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment