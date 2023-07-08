AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House

The Club Licensing Committee of the All India Football Federation met at the Football House on Saturday, July 8, 2023, under the chairmanship of Dr. Girja Mungali.

Present on occasion were the AIFF Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and other members of the committee, which included Mr. Shekhar Nagar, Mr. Jayaraman Ravishankar and Ms. Madhu Kumari.

The AIFF Secretary General said: “Our licensing committee is an independent committee, working for the best interest of the game. The work put in by this committee is extremely valuable for improving the domestic structure of club football. Through licensing, we are trying to improve the overall value of competitions, be it ISL or I-League. This will also improve each club that will be operating in the Indian Football ecosystem.”

The committee discussed the exemption requests submitted by three Premier 1 clubs (Hyderabad FC, North East United FC, and East Bengal FC), as well as seven Premier 2 clubs (Sreenidi Deccan FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC, and Aizawl FC).

Additionally, the committee deliberated on the sanctions to be imposed on clubs (ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC) that had been granted licenses with B criteria failures.

After detailed deliberations, the committee granted exemptions to nine out of the 10 applicants, except Rajasthan United FC, due to its failure to submit the name of the home stadium during the licensing process. Furthermore, the committee imposed various financial sanctions on the clubs that had sought exemptions.

Rajasthan United FC will need to provide the Committee documentation about the stadium that it proposes to play out of for the upcoming season. Post this submission; the committee will take a final call on its exemption request.