Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to intensive care on Friday.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 18:34 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
File image of Edwin van der Sar.
File image of Edwin van der Sar. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Edwin van der Sar. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax said on Saturday.

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to intensive care on Friday.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being,” said a statement by Ajax. “His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife.

READ |Edwin van der Sar suffers cerebral haemorrhage

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”

Van der Sar stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.

Dutch media reported Friday that the 52-year-old Van der Sar was on vacation in Croatia when he became ill.

Van der Sar played at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and United. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands.

He served more than a decade on the Ajax board before stepping down after the club finished third in the Eredivisie last season.

“After nearly 11 years on the board, I’m exhausted,” Van der Sar said when he announced he was leaving Ajax in May.

