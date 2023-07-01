MagazineBuy Print

Dominant England held at home by Portugal in World Cup tune-up

England, which has lost one of its last 32 games, had 22 shots to Portugal’s two at Stadium MK.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 22:48 IST , MILTON KEYNES, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alessia Russo of England holds her head in her hands after missing a late chance.
Alessia Russo of England holds her head in her hands after missing a late chance. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Alessia Russo of England holds her head in her hands after missing a late chance.

England was held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw by Portugal after the Lionesses dominated Saturday’s World Cup warm-up.

The European champion, which has lost one of its last 32 games, had 22 shots to Portugal’s two at Stadium MK, including a terrific chance for Georgia Stanway - earning her 50th cap - that she banged off the crossbar seconds before halftime.

Alessia Russo managed to beat Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira but defender Ana Borges stretched to make a spectacular clearance off the line during a flurry of second-half chances for England.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, who will both miss the World Cup with serious knee injuries, watched on from the stands.

READ | FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

“Of course we are disappointed that we didn’t score a goal,” manager Sarina Wiegman told ITV Sport after fourth-ranked England’s final match on home soil before flying to Australia.

“It was a little different between the first and second half. I think we were too slow in our possession game in the first half and we had too many players behind the ball.

“Although we did have lots of chances ... (but) shots don’t say everything.”

Wiegman will have one more friendly to firm up her World Cup starting team with England playing Olympic champions Canada behind closed doors on July 14 in Australia.

“Yeah of course,” Wiegman said of tinkering with her squad. “This was the first game after we’ve not seen each other for a long time. So last time was April (a 2-0 loss to Australia that ended England’s 30-game unbeaten run).

“So I think this is good. Then we travel on Wednesday, that will take a little time to get adjusted in Australia, then we have one more moment to play and then we should be ready.”

England kick off its sixth World Cup campaign on July 22 against Haiti.

Portugal, which was a late addition to last year’s Euros as a replacement for banned Russia, takes on the Netherlands on July 23 in its World Cup debut.

