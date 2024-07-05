MagazineBuy Print

England forward Kirby joins Brighton after Chelsea exit

The 31-year-old, who joined reigning Women’s Super League (WSL) champion Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title seven times.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:39 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Fran Kirby (left)
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea's Fran Kirby (left) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Fran Kirby (left) | Photo Credit: AP

England forward Fran Kirby has joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer after nine years at Chelsea, Brighton said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who joined reigning Women’s Super League (WSL) champion Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title seven times, the FA Cup on five occasions and the League Cup twice with the London side, scoring 115 goals in 205 appearances.

Kirby, who has 72 caps for England with 19 goals, was also one of the key players behind the Lionesses’ Euros 2022 win.

“Her experience on the pitch will be just as important off it and we have no doubt that she will help us take a significant step towards our long-term targets,” managing director of women’s and girls’ football Zoe Johnson said in a statement.

