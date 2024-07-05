MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the match.
Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Record three-time European Championship winners Germany and Spain will face off in the first quarterfinal of Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Englishman Anthony Taylor will take charge of the match. In 2010, Taylor was promoted to the list of Select Group Referees who officiate primarily in the Premier League, and in 2013 became a listed referee for FIFA allowing him to referee European and international matches.

On 12 June 2021, Taylor officiated a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match between Finland and Denmark. In the 43rd minute, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required emergency treatment on the pitch before being transferred to a local hospital and stabilised. Taylor was praised for his calm but quick reaction to the situation, signalling for medical attention within seconds.

The 45-year-old was chosen to referee the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final between Spain and France in October 2021. He was among the six English referees selected by FIFA to officiate FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

READ MATCH PREVIEW | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

He will be assisted by felllow countrymen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn while Stuart Attwell will be the Video Assistant Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS GERMANY

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick (England) and Adam Nunn (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (England)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)
Fourth official: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  3. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  4. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
  5. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
  3. Tactical preview: How Germany can beat Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 round of 16: Predicted lineups of POR v FRA; Will Ronaldo and Mbappe start?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Players with yellow cards who could miss the semifinal going into Spain vs Germany clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  3. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  4. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
  5. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment