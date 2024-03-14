MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was handed an immediate England recall on Thursday after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 20:50 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Brentford’s Ivan Toney in action.
FILE PHOTO: Brentford's Ivan Toney in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brentford’s Ivan Toney in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was handed an immediate England recall on Thursday after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Toney returned to action in January and has four goals in nine games.

England coach Gareth Southgate included the forward in his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

Toney was banned last May after breaching 232 English Football Association betting rules and also fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000).

READ | Euro 2024: Mbappe leads attack in France squad for warm-ups, Tchouameni returns

An independent commission said the punishment could have been worse if he had not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction. Among a “substantial number of breaches,” its report said some of Toney’s bets could have resulted in the maximum punishment of a lifetime ban.

Toney played for the first time this season on Jan. 20 and scored in Brentford’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It is almost exactly a year since his last England appearance, a 2-0 win against Ukraine in a European Championship qualifier.

Also with a shot of making Southgate’s squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer were Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon after their first summons.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was called up for the first time since 2020.

England plays Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26. Both games are at Wembley Stadium.

England squad-
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

