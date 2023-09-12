MagazineBuy Print

’Speak to Pep’, Southgate says City also uses Foden out wide

Foden has said he feels his game is more suited to the central number 10 role but Southgate has been reluctant to use the 23-year-old there.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 11:16 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Phil Foden with manager Gareth Southgate before coming on as a substitute against Ukraine.
England’s Phil Foden with manager Gareth Southgate before coming on as a substitute against Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
England's Phil Foden with manager Gareth Southgate before coming on as a substitute against Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended his use of Phil Foden in a wide position, saying Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also plays the midfielder in the same role.

RELATED | Portugal routs Luxembourg in record 9-0 win without suspended Ronaldo

Foden has said he feels his game is more suited to the central number 10 role but Southgate has been reluctant to use the 23-year-old there.

“He doesn’t for his club,” Southgate said. “Presumably there is a reason for that.

“You’d have to speak to Pep, who is the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that’s important.”

England was held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine on Saturday, its first dropped points of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. It faces Scotland in a friendly match later on Tuesday.

