England squad for Euro qualifiers: Toney included in Southgate’s 25-man team

Southgate, who considered stepping down after England’s 2-1 defeat by France in Qatar, sprung a surprise by including Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the 25-man squad.

LONDON 16 March, 2023 20:10 IST
Toney, who is yet to earn a senior cap, failed to make the cut for Qatar but has 16 Premier League goals this season, behind only Erling Haaland and England skipper Harry Kane.

Toney, who is yet to earn a senior cap, failed to make the cut for Qatar but has 16 Premier League goals this season, behind only Erling Haaland and England skipper Harry Kane.

England head coach Gareth Southgate kept faith with the majority of his World Cup quarter-finalists on Thursday as he named his squad for next week’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Italy and at home to Ukraine.

Spanish football federation RFEF sides against Barcelona over payments

The 27-year-old is facing FA charges after alleged breaches of betting rules.

Southgate also recalled Chelsea defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James after they were ruled out of the World Cup because of injury.

There was no room for Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Manchester City’s Kyle Walker made the cut.

England faces European champion Italy on Thursday and takes on Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

England squad:

Goalkeepers - Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders - Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders - Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards - Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney

