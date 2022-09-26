England vs Germany, UEFA Nations League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted 11, head to head

PREVIEW

England faced the humiliation of relegation with its 0-1 defeat to Italy last week. Languishing in the last spot, Southgate’s side managed just two points from five games. The goal difference is also a dismal -5.

England has scored just one goal in its Nations League campaign which in its previous match against Germany - a 1-1 draw. When it faces Germany for the second time, it would attempt to salvage some pride.

Germany, too, is out of contention for a place in the last four. It has six points in five games and is third in the table. Germany comes to the contest on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Hungary which put it out of the last four race.

Germany’s manager Hansi Flick, however, insists that he has confidence in his side and said wants his team to enjoy the match versus England.

“It is important to win because that gives the team confidence and a positive feeling. I have full confidence in the team,” said Flick ahead of the match.

HEAD TO HEAD

In the last nine meetings, England has won three matches, Germany has won four, while two have ended in draws. During this period, the overall score is 12-10 in favour of Germany.

England vs Germany - Last 5 matches Germany 1-1 England - UEFA Nations League England 2-0 Germany - UEFA Euro 2020 England 0-0 Germany - Friendly Germany 1-0 England - Friendly Germany 2-3 England - Friendly

PREDICTED XI

England - Ramsdale - Maguire, Tomori, Stones - Chillwell, Rice, Bellingham, Trippier - Mount - Sterling, Kane

Germany - ter Stegen - Hoffman, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum - Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Muller, Sane - Havertz

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

England vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Live streaming of the match in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

The match kicks off at 12:15 AM on September 27.