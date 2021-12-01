Football Football England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0 The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier. AP 01 December, 2021 07:10 IST England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their third goal and her second to break Kelly Smith’s record to become England’s all-time top scorer. - Action Images via Reuters AP 01 December, 2021 07:10 IST The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October. Matildas score late to share spoils with US women England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :