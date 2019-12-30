Football EPL EPL Aguero, De Bruyne shine as Manchester City beats Sheffield United A contentious goal from Sergio Aguero and a clinical finish from Kevin De Bruyne got Manchester City over the line against Sheffield United. Patric Ridge 30 December, 2019 07:45 IST Sergio Aguero celebrates against Sheffield United - Getty Images Patric Ridge 30 December, 2019 07:45 IST Manchester City was on the right side of some contentious decisions as Sergio Aguero's controversial goal and a late Kevin De Bruyne effort earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, Pep Guardiola's 100th in the Premier League.With leader Liverpool having extended the gap at the top with a win over Wolves, City was fortunate not to fall behind in the first half when Lys Mousset had a goal harshly disallowed by VAR.However, there was more controversy to follow, with the visitor incensed after referee Chris Kavanagh failed to stop the play despite accidentally blocking off John Fleck in the build-up to Sergio Aguero's opener.VAR did come to the Blades' assistance when it deemed John Egan had not deliberately handled a Riyad Mahrez shot, though City had the points wrapped up when De Bruyne lashed in with eight minutes remaining, as Guardiola reached 100 wins in 134 matches to break Jose Mourinho's record.With Mousset having squandered an early header, United thought it had the lead when the striker kept his cool to slot beyond Claudio Bravo, who was starting in place of the suspended Ederson, only for VAR to disallow the goal for a marginal offside call.REPORT| Premier League: Liverpool leans on VAR to edge past WolvesMousset got the better of City's defence again prior to half-time, yet sliced his effort into the side-netting after latching onto Oliver Norwood's pass.Despite its poor display, City took the lead six minutes into the second half - Aguero clinically drilling in his 10th league goal of the season.United was adamant the goal should not have stood due to the referee's accidental interference, but VAR once more went against it.City then wanted a penalty when Egan blocked Mahrez's shot, though its claims were rejected despite the ball hitting the defender's arm.Any hopes of a comeback were ended soon after as De Bruyne calmly swept home, though Billy Sharp went agonisingly close to setting up a grandstand finish with a looping header which hit the upright and rolled across the line as United's unbeaten run on the road came to an end at nine. All the best bits from our victory over the Blades... #MCISHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/rpxRFxw1uV— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2019 What does it mean? City gives itself breathing roomWith Liverpool so far ahead, the title race seems all but over, though City could have been looking over its shoulder had it failed to win, with Chelsea coming from behind to beat Arsenal earlier on Sunday. As it is, the champions has restored the six-point gap between itself and Frank Lampard's side, though it still sits a point behind Leicester City in second.Aguero rediscovers his home comfortsIt was a far from a vintage all-round display from Aguero, but when he was put through by De Bruyne's pass, he never looked likely to fluff his lines to score his first home league goal since November 2.City's ramshackle defence get lucky thanks to VARHindered by a lack of options, Guardiola handed a first Premier League start to 18-year-old Eric Garcia, though the youngster - alongside Fernandinho - was often caught out by the pace of Mousset and the speed of United's counters. Indeed, only a marginal offside decision sparred City's blushes. It will surely look to bring in defensive reinforcements in January.Key Opta Facts- City is unbeaten in its past 38 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W34 D4) since a 2-0 loss against Reading in February 2007. Only Chelsea (43 games between 2001-2015) and Manchester United (40 games between 2002-2015) have had longer such runs in the competition.- Aguero has scored against 32 of the 33 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, with Bolton Wanderers being the only team he has failed to net against (one appearance).- Aguero has scored 22 goals for City in the Premier League in 2019 - only in 2016 has he scored more in the competition within a calendar year (27).- Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals for City in the league this season (seven goals and 12 assists) - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy has had a hand in more (20).- The Belgian has made an assist in each of his past three Premier League games. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton visits the Etihad Stadium on New Year's Day, while the Blades visit runaway leader Liverpool on Thursday.