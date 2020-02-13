Football EPL EPL Ajax confirms Ziyech's departure to Chelsea Hakim Ziyech's mooted switch to Chelsea from the 2020-21 campaign has been confirmed by his club Ajax, with a fee that could rise to €44m. Dom Farrell 13 February, 2020 18:21 IST Hakim Ziyech is expected to sign a five year contract with Chelsea. - Getty Images Dom Farrell 13 February, 2020 18:21 IST Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea at the end of this season in a deal that could be worth up to €44 million (£36.7m), the Eredivisie champion has confirmed. Chelsea will pay an initial €40m for the Morocco international, with the remainder of the fee dependent upon unspecified "variables". The Premier League club announced the deal remains subject to the agreement of personal terms with Ziyech, who will remain with Ajax until the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos