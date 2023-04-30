Premier League

Premier League: Alvarez earns special praise from Guardiola

Alvarez sealed the points for Man City with a majestic strike in the 36th minute, the Argentine firing a superb right-foot shot high past Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Reuters
LONDON 30 April, 2023 23:22 IST
Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage in London, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage in London, Sunday, April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Erling Haaland put yet more notches in an incredible first season with Manchester City but Julian Alvarez also received special praise from manager Pep Guardiola after Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham, which put City back on top of the table.

City were dealt a blow with Kevin de Bruyne ruled out with an injury, but even without their Belgian playmaker, the combination of Haaland and Alvarez ensured victory.

Haaland’s third-minute penalty was his 34th league goal of the campaign -- equalling the record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole and making him the first top-flight player in England to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since 1931.

The 23-year-old Alvarez, who has been used mainly as a substitute this season, now has eight league goals and is proving an effective option for Guardiola.

The 23-year-old Alvarez, who has been used mainly as a substitute this season, now has eight league goals and is proving an effective option for Guardiola.

“Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want still is there,” Guardiola said.

“With Julian, every time he plays he gives us everything. He got the assist for the penalty and after did the extraordinary goal. To have two strikers is an incredible weapon.

“To play almost all of the games to be world champions with Argentina where there are thousands of talented footballers, and to be able to play there is because he has something.”

City’s attacking options are the envy of virtually every other manager in the world, and Alvarez is making a case for more regular starts, says Guardiola.

“It is helping me a lot to understand that in the future I can adjust something to make them both and Kevin (De Bruyne) play,” added Guardiola. “In tight games, that’s important.”

“It’s not just the goal and the penalty, its the pressure and to keep the ball.”

City head into May top of the Premier League, in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid and also with an FA Cup final against Manchester United.

That means eight games in a month that could clinch a rare treble. Next up is West Ham United on Wednesday.

“My only concern now is how we recover,” Guardiola added. “We play every three days but that happens when you’re in three competitions. Winning games helps with the recovery faster.”

