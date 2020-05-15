Arsenal midfielder Torreira 'would like to return to Italy', says agent

Lucas Torreira would like to return to Italy despite being treated well at Arsenal, according to the midfielder's agent.

The Uruguay international is in his second season with the Gunners having moved to the Premier League club from Sampdoria in July 2018 for a reported £26 million fee.

Torreira made 50 appearances in all competition in his debut campaign, including starting in the Europa League final defeat to domestic rival Chelsea in Baku.

The 24-year-old appeared set to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after fracturing his ankle in a FA Cup tie with Portsmouth in early March, though the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic means he will be fit to feature when the action resumes.

However, Pablo Bentancur - Torreira's representative - has revealed the player's desire to seal a move back to Serie A.

"He was a bit angry about some technical issues, but later recovered," Bentancur told TodoMercadoWeb.

"The injury came, though it was fortunately less serious than expected. Today he is fully recovered, I think he will be an important man in the next [transfer] market.

"I will have to talk to Arsenal. The player would like to return to Italy, but it must be admitted that in England they have treated him very well."