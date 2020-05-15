Rumour Has It: PSG challenges Barca and Chelsea for Pjanic, Bale could leave Madrid for free

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is a player in demand. The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has been linked to Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United. But Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly interested in signing the former Lyon star.

TOP STORY – PSG MAKES PJANIC OFFER

Paris Saint-Germain is rivalling Barcelona and Chelsea for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to RMC Sport.

Pjanic's future is dominating headlines, with the Bosnian star linked to La Liga champion Barca, while he has been the subject of reported swap deal involving Chelsea's Jorginho.

But Pjanic has a contract offer from PSG, which is also reportedly eyeing either Houssem Aouar of Lyon or Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

ROUND-UP

- The Daily Mail claims Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid for free due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Welsh star has been linked to Newcastle United recently.

- Inter is putting pressure on Barca to complete a deal for Lautaro Martinez, reports Sport. The Serie A side has told Barca to wrap up a transfer this month amid reported negotiations with possible replacements Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).

- Sky Sport says Liverpool's interest in Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica has faded.

- Calciomercato reports Juventus continues to observe Mauro Icardi but PSG remains in pole position to sign the Argentina international, who is on loan from Inter.

- Bayern Munich has decided not to take up its option to buy Ivan Perisic from Inter, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira. Perisic is on loan at the Bundesliga champion.