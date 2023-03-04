ARS vs BOU LIVE Score: White equalises for Arsenal against Bournemouth

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth.
Arsenal will look to at least maintain its five-point lead atop the Premier League — and might even be thinking about end-of-the-season goal differential — when it hosts Bournemouth. The relegation-threatened visitor has allowed a league-high 48 goals.
STATS
Arsenal has won its last eight Premier League meetings with promoted sides since a 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day last season.
Bournemouth has lost all eight of its Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 27 goals in the process.
Arsenal has won all six of its home games against Bournemouth in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.