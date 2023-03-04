Premier League

ARS vs BOU LIVE Score: White equalises for Arsenal against Bournemouth

Follow for all live updates from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth

Team Sportstar
04 March, 2023 19:51 IST
04 March, 2023 19:51 IST
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta, center, gives instructions to his players.

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta, center, gives instructions to his players. | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung

Follow for all live updates from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Arsenal will look to at least maintain its five-point lead atop the Premier League — and might even be thinking about end-of-the-season goal differential — when it hosts Bournemouth. The relegation-threatened visitor has allowed a league-high 48 goals. 

STATS
Arsenal has won its last eight Premier League meetings with promoted sides since a 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day last season.
Bournemouth has lost all eight of its Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 27 goals in the process.
Arsenal has won all six of its home games against Bournemouth in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us