Premier League: Arsenal outclasses Burnley in the end; Everton wins at Palace

The 3-1 home win took Arsenal up to second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City, Palace stayed 12th and Everton moved up to 14th.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 23:01 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates scoring the third goal with teammate William Saliba during the Premier League match against Burnley.
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates scoring the third goal with teammate William Saliba during the Premier League match against Burnley. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates scoring the third goal with teammate William Saliba during the Premier League match against Burnley. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal handed Burnley a sixth straight defeat in all competitions with a 3-1 home win on Saturday to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko gave Arsenal victory but its afternoon ended on a sour note when Fabio Vieira was sent off.

ALSO READ: Man Utd beats Luton 1-0 for second successive league win, thanks to Lindelof’s winner 

Arsenal moved to 29 points in the standings, level with leaders Manchester City and one point above north London rival Tottenham Hotspur, which lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kickoff.

Burnley’s crisis deepened as it sits 19th with four points following its 10th defeat in 12 games.

Vincent Kompany named an unchanged Burnley side for the first time this season and it did well to keep Arsenal at bay even as Mikel Arteta’s team dominated possession and piled on the pressure in search of a breakthrough.

The London side inevitably scored on the stroke of halftime when Bukayo Saka headed the ball across the six-yard box and Trossard leapt into the air to head home Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at the Emirates Stadium.

However, celebrations were muted as the brave Belgian clattered into the post and winced in pain as he held his arm. But he returned to the pitch after medical treatment and also came back out for the second half.

Burnley levelled against the run of play in the second half when a blocked shot fell to Josh Brownhill and the skipper’s effort took a deflection to beat the helpless David Raya in Arsenal’s goal.

But the scores were level for barely two minutes as Arsenal won a corner and Trossard’s dangerous delivery into the box found Saliba, who positioned himself in front of goalkeeper James Trafford and nodded home from a yard out.

Zinchenko then made it 3-1 with an improvised volley after Burnley failed to clear a corner before Vieira saw red for a high boot when he caught Brownhill on the knee with a mistimed challenge. 

Gueye’s late strike earns Everton 3-2 win

Idrissa Gueye scored four minutes from time to earn Everton a pulsating 3-2 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday and secure a fourth away win in five matches in all competitions.

Gueye scored his first league goal since 2018 when he took Abdoulaye Doucoure’s pass in the box and squeezed his shot into the corner of the net to give his team the lead for the third time in the game.

Vitaliy Mykolenko put the visitors ahead inside 52 seconds, only for Eberechi Eze to earn and score a penalty to level the scores at 1-1 after five minutes.

Doucoure put the visitors ahead again early in the second period, but James Tarkowski inexplicably let a high ball bounce in the penalty box and Odsonne Edouard netted from close range.

Palace stayed 12th in the table with 15 points from 12 matches and Everton moved up to 14th with 14 points.

