Bundesliga: Guirassy strikes again as Stuttgart stuns Dortmund 2-1 with heroic comeback

Guirassy who had been out injured for two weeks after a sensational start to the season, came on in the second half and snatched the winner with his spot kick to make it 15 goals in the Bundesliga.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 22:58 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy after scoring second goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga
Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy after scoring second goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy after scoring second goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga | Photo Credit: AP

VfB Stuttgart top scorer Serhou Guirassy scored an 83rd minute penalty to steer his team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Borussia Dortmund on Saturday on his comeback from injury.

Guinea international Guirassy who had been out injured for two weeks after a sensational start to the season, came on in the second half and snatched the winner with his spot kick to make it 15 goals in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart moves up to 24 points in third with Dortmund fourth on 21, eight points off leader Bayern Munich.

The visitor had goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half after he first saved a 10th-minute Stuttgart penalty and then stopped Deniz Undav and Enzo Millot in its double golden chance in the 23rd.

Dortmund scored with its first chance in the 36th minute and Niclas Fuellkrug’s tap in at the far post. Stuttgart got a deserved equaliser before the break with Undav finally beating Kobel.

Both teams had chances after the restart with Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer hitting the post just past the hour and after Stuttgart’s Chris Fuehrich narrowly fired wide.

But it was Guirassy who stole the spotlight with a well-taken penalty to make it two defeats in a row for Dortmund after last week’s 4-0 demolition by Bayern Munich. 

