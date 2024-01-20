MagazineBuy Print

Gabriel helps Arsenal end 3-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

The Brazil international first headed in a corner in the 11th minute and then forced an own goal by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson from another set piece delivery in the 37th.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 20:47 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AP
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ Reuters

Central defender Gabriel Magalhaes helped Arsenal solve its scoring problems as the Gunners ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having seen the team’s forwards waste a slew of chances during its recent skid, Gabriel took matters into his own hands in the first half at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international first headed in a corner in the 11th minute and then forced an own goal by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson from another set piece delivery in the 37th.

Leandro Trossard added the third after a quick counterattack in the 59th and substitute Gabriel Martinelli finished off the rout with two near-identical goals in stoppage time as Arsenal climbed above Aston Villa into third in the Premier League standings.

Mikel Arteta’s team cut the gap to Liverpool to two points ahead of the leader’s game at Bournemouth on Sunday.

ALSO READ:  Liverpool, minus Mo Salah, looks to keep rolling at Bournemouth

Arsenal’s inability to turn its dominance into goals had cost it dearly in recent losses to West Ham and Fulham in the league, and Liverpool in the FA Cup.

So it came as a relief to the home crowd when Gabriel climbed above Chris Richards to meet a perfectly delivered corner from Declan Rice with a well-taken header in the 11th minute.

The center back thought he had scored a double when he popped up at the far post to nod in another delivery from Bukayo Saka from close range, but it was ruled an own goal after the ball bounced off the head of Henderson and into the net.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had a quiet game as the hosts controlled proceedings but had to make a two-handed save at full stretch to deny Jefferson Lerma’s long-range strike in the 33rd — although that was only because his own poor clearance had sent the ball straight to his opponent.

Arsenal’s third goal also came from a corner — but a Palace one this time. Raya collected the delivery into the box and quickly released Gabriel Jesus on the counter. The Brazilian striker squared the ball to Trossard, who cut inside a defender and unleashed a fierce strike into the corner from near the penalty spot.

Martinelli added some gloss to the scoreline in the fourth minute of stoppage time after running onto a pass from Eddie Nketiah and rolling a low finish inside the far post. Just a minute later, he replicated that with a similar finish after being teed up by Jorginho.

Palace stayed in 14th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
