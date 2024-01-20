AFCON 2024: Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at African Cup of Nations

Tanzania has suspended coach Adel Amrouche after just one game at the African Cup of Nations following an apparent eight-game ban he received for comments he made about Morocco.
The Tanzania Football Federation said Friday that the African Football Federation (CAF) banned the 55-year-old Amrouche following a complaint from the Morocco Federation.
Morocco beat the “Taifa Stars” 3-0 in its opening game in Group F on Wednesday.
Amrouche, an Algerian who has coached several African national teams, had suggested that Morocco exerted undue influence on CAF for favorable treatment, making it harder for his team to compete.
CAF has not confirmed the ban.
Tanzania’s other group games are against Zambia on Sunday and Congo on Wednesday. Assistant coaches were expected to take charge for those matches.
