Brighton snaps up Argentine teenager Barco from Boca

Brighton secured the signing of young Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 19:48 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Brighton secured the signing of young Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who impressed in Boca’s run to the Copa Libertadores final last year, joins on a four-and-a-half year contract for a reported fee of $10 million.

“We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir.

READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Late own goal denies Jordan famous win over South Korea

“He is an exciting prospect, but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.”

Brighton has become renowned for finding and developing prodigious South American talent.

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for a British transfer record £115 million in August, just two-and-a-half years after joining for just £4 million.

Paraguay’s Julio Enciso and Argentine Facundo Buonanotte, both 19, have also broke into the Seagulls’ first team under Roberto De Zerbi.

