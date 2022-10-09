Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool live streaming info: When and where to watch ARS vs LIV Premier League 2022-23 match

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Here’s all you need to know about the Premier League 2022-23 match between ARS and LIV

Team Sportstar
09 October, 2022 15:23 IST
(From L-R): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

(From L-R): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Reuters

Match Preview

Arsenal faces a real test of its credentials against Liverpool on Sunday, but it still has plenty of room for improvement, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Liverpool, champion in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, is tenth with only two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium. It won 2-0 there last time around in March.

“It is a really exciting game to play against one of the top opponents in this league,” Arteta told reporters. “It’s going to be a really demanding match that’s going to require us to be at our best again.

“It’s a fixture that everybody is looking for against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level they have and we have to show that we have raised the level and are ready to compete against them.”

Arsenal is unbeaten at home in the league, its sole defeat coming at Manchester United last month, and Arteta said he was proud of the change in atmosphere at the North London club.

“How you measure success is lifting trophies, but as well you have to understand where we were and how fractured the club and the environment looked,” he said.

“I am very conscious that we can get much better than what we are today... we have to do better to be the team that we want to be and the challenge now is to do it every three days.

“You always see the weaknesses that you want to improve.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool: When and where to watch
When will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Liverpool be played?
The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Liverpool will take place on October 9, Sunday.
Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Liverpool be played?
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.
What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Liverpool begin?
The EPL match between Arsenal and Liverpool will begin at 9 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL match?
Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL match?
Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

