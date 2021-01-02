Football EPL EPL Arsenal to wait until January end to make Ozil call Mesut Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was not named in the squad lists for the first half of the Premier League season and the Europa League. Reuters 02 January, 2021 11:58 IST Ozil, who last played for Arsenal in March last year, is under contract with it until June 2021. - Getty Images Reuters 02 January, 2021 11:58 IST Arsenal will assess the future of German playmaker Mesut Ozil at the end of the January transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has said.Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was not named in the squad lists for the first half of the Premier League season and the Europa League. The German, who is one of the highest-paid players at the club, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.But Arsenal is looking to offload a number of players on loan in January to trim the squad, raising the possibility that Ozil could be registered for the second half of the season. Arsenal struggling without Ozil's creativity, says Ljungberg When asked about a potential return for the 32-year-old German, Arteta told reporters: "We will see what happens in the transfer window and we will assess that at the end." Arteta also said the club would not look to cut short the contracts of players that are not in his plans."You have to respect the players' contracts," he added. "What you can do is just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is. Arteta hurt by Ozil situation, but resigned to questioning "They are entitled to make the decision in their lives because they have a contract here. Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That's something we cannot decide by ourselves."Arsenal, who are 13th in the table on 20 points, visit struggling West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos