Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League LIVE: Werner leads Chelsea's line, Grealish starts for Villa

Follow Sportstar's live match blog of Chelsea's last Premier League encounter of the 2020-21 season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

You can also follow our Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live blogs through the links provided below.

(Kick-off is at 08:30pm IST- Stay tuned for lineups and updates)

07:50- The "Marvelous" Nakamba

@Nakamba_11 will make his Aston Villa appearance this afternoon! #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/W6WkuhVEov — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 23, 2021

07:30 IST- LINEUPS ARE OUT

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Mcginn, Nakamba, Traore, Grealish (C), Ei Ghazi, Watkins

Coach: Dean Smith

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (C), Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

07:15 IST- Villa Park will welcome fans for the last game of the season

We’ve arrived at Villa Park! #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/euDUEiw6oo — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2021

Form Guide- Last five matches

Aston Villa: WLDLW

Chelsea: WLWWW

Know the scenarios: What Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester need to reach Champions League

Preview

Aston Villa will go "hell for leather" for a victory that could cost Chelsea a place in next season's Champions League when the sides clash at Villa Park on Sunday, manager Dean Smith said.

Victory for Chelsea on the final day of the season will seal third place in the Premier League, but anything else could mean it is overtaken by Liverpool and Leicester City.

Chelsea is unbeaten away since German coach Thomas Tuchel took charge in January.

"He's had a great start. They qualified for the FA Cup final, Champions League final and now they're trying to qualify for the Champions League via the top four," Smith said.

READ|Jurgen Klopp counting on experience of final day stress to seal top-four spot

"He's come in and done exactly what he's been asked to do so far. Now it's our job to put an end to their away record.

"We'll be going hell for leather to try and do that."

Villa has struggled in the second half of the season but with 10,000 fans back for the finale, Smith hopes that his team can crown an encouraging season in style.

READ|Arsenal must be in Europe, says Mikel Arteta with Conference League on the line

They enjoyed an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a game in which midfield playmaker Jack Grealish made his first start for three months after injury.

"I expect the attitude and mentality we showed at Tottenham," Smith said. "The players know what our supporters expect and what they want to see."

On Grealish's return, Smith added: "He's getting up to full fitness, he showed a real confidence in his performance at Tottenham and hopefully we will see more of that on Sunday."

Villa will finish 11th, which is a huge improvement from last season when it escaped relegation on the final day with a draw against West Ham United.

READ|Harry Kane rules out overseas move, wants Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record

"To finish 11th, which is where we will finish now, is an improvement of six places and that's with only bringing five players in," Smith said.

"I'm very pleased, in general, with how the players have performed and improved. That will continue."

- Reuters