EPL Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League LIVE: Werner leads Chelsea's line, Grealish starts for Villa Premier League Live: Get live commentary and updates from the 2020-21 EPL clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 May, 2021 20:05 IST Tuchel's (right) Chelsea will hope to ensure top four by winning against an unpredictable Villa side. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 May, 2021 20:05 IST Follow Sportstar's live match blog of Chelsea's last Premier League encounter of the 2020-21 season against Aston Villa on Sunday.You can also follow our Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live blogs through the links provided below.Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LiveLeicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live (Kick-off is at 08:30pm IST- Stay tuned for lineups and updates)07:50- The "Marvelous" Nakamba @Nakamba_11 will make his Aston Villa appearance this afternoon! #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/W6WkuhVEov— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 23, 2021 07:30 IST- LINEUPS ARE OUTAston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Mcginn, Nakamba, Traore, Grealish (C), Ei Ghazi, WatkinsCoach: Dean SmithChelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (C), Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, PulisicCoach: Thomas Tuchel 07:15 IST- Villa Park will welcome fans for the last game of the season We’ve arrived at Villa Park! #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/euDUEiw6oo— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2021 Form Guide- Last five matchesAston Villa: WLDLWChelsea: WLWWWKnow the scenarios: What Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester need to reach Champions LeaguePreviewAston Villa will go "hell for leather" for a victory that could cost Chelsea a place in next season's Champions League when the sides clash at Villa Park on Sunday, manager Dean Smith said.Victory for Chelsea on the final day of the season will seal third place in the Premier League, but anything else could mean it is overtaken by Liverpool and Leicester City.Chelsea is unbeaten away since German coach Thomas Tuchel took charge in January."He's had a great start. They qualified for the FA Cup final, Champions League final and now they're trying to qualify for the Champions League via the top four," Smith said.READ|Jurgen Klopp counting on experience of final day stress to seal top-four spot"He's come in and done exactly what he's been asked to do so far. Now it's our job to put an end to their away record."We'll be going hell for leather to try and do that."Villa has struggled in the second half of the season but with 10,000 fans back for the finale, Smith hopes that his team can crown an encouraging season in style.READ|Arsenal must be in Europe, says Mikel Arteta with Conference League on the lineThey enjoyed an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a game in which midfield playmaker Jack Grealish made his first start for three months after injury."I expect the attitude and mentality we showed at Tottenham," Smith said. "The players know what our supporters expect and what they want to see."On Grealish's return, Smith added: "He's getting up to full fitness, he showed a real confidence in his performance at Tottenham and hopefully we will see more of that on Sunday."Villa will finish 11th, which is a huge improvement from last season when it escaped relegation on the final day with a draw against West Ham United.READ|Harry Kane rules out overseas move, wants Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record"To finish 11th, which is where we will finish now, is an improvement of six places and that's with only bringing five players in," Smith said."I'm very pleased, in general, with how the players have performed and improved. That will continue."- ReutersWhere can you watch the Premier League live in India?Star Sports Select SD and HD channels will broadcast the Premier League games live in India. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online in the Indian subcontinent.