Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion signs Brazilian defender Igor from Fiorentina

The Premier League side did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Brighton would pay Fiorentina 17 million euros ($18.80 million) for the 25-year-old.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 19:04 IST , Gdansk, Poland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Igor first joined Fiorentina on loan with obligation to buy from Italian club SPAL in January 2020, and signed a permanent deal in May 2021.
Igor first joined Fiorentina on loan with obligation to buy from Italian club SPAL in January 2020, and signed a permanent deal in May 2021. | Photo Credit: Gabriele Maltinti
Brighton & Hove Albion has signed defender Igor Julio from Serie A side Fiorentina on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

It did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Brighton would pay Fiorentina 17 million euros ($18.80 million) for the 25-year-old.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Man United sells Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest

The Brazilian made nearly 110 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions. He was one of the team’s key players in the 2022-23 campaign, helping Fiorentina reach the Europa Conference League final and the Italian Cup final, both of which it lost to West Ham United and Inter Milan, respectively.

Igor made a switch to Europe from Brazil in 2016, signing with Austrian second-tier side Liefering, before spells with Salzburg and loans at Wolfsberger and Austria Wien.

