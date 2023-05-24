Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE: Haaland starts, Confirmed lineups, Premier League streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League fixture Brighton vs Manchester City, being played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.

Confirmed lineups: Manchester City: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Rodrigo, Lewis, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland Brighton: Steele, Caicedo, Estupiñán, Colwill, van Hecke, Mitoma, Enciso, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Grob(c), Welbeck

Brighton hosts Manchester City and needs one point to qualify for the Europa League for the first time in club history. City has already wrapped up its third straight Premier League title. Both teams have two games remaining. Brighton leads seventh-place Aston Villa by three points and has a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola expects a decline in City’s performance after clinching the Premier League title but urged his treble-chasing side to maintain its high standards ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League final, the manager said on Tuesday.

City, which wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal was beaten at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, has won 12 successive games in the top flight. City has 88 points from 36 matches, seven more than Arsenal, which has one game remaining.

But City is now focused on sporting immortality by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

“The best way to prepare for the finals is to be ready. We set these types of standards and we have to maintain it,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s trip to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It is normal that we are going to drop because we expended a lot of energy already. The energy we spend was massive and once we lifted the trophy it’s normal you drop.

“The teams can hurt us and we have to adapt the way we play in both games to arrive to United and Inter in the best way possible.”

(from AP, Reuters)