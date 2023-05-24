Premier League

Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE: Haaland starts, Confirmed lineups, Premier League streaming info

BHA vs MCI: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, being played at the American Express Community Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Chennai Last Updated: 24 May, 2023 23:38 IST
Chennai Last Updated: 24 May, 2023 23:38 IST
Calm before the storm: Brighton needs one point to secure Europa League for the very first time and will host champion Manchester City today.

Calm before the storm: Brighton needs one point to secure Europa League for the very first time and will host champion Manchester City today. | Photo Credit: Reuters

BHA vs MCI: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, being played at the American Express Community Stadium.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League fixture Brighton vs Manchester City, being played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.

Confirmed lineups:
Manchester City: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Rodrigo, Lewis, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland
Brighton: Steele, Caicedo, Estupiñán, Colwill, van Hecke, Mitoma, Enciso, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Grob(c), Welbeck

Brighton hosts Manchester City and needs one point to qualify for the Europa League for the first time in club history. City has already wrapped up its third straight Premier League title. Both teams have two games remaining. Brighton leads seventh-place Aston Villa by three points and has a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola expects a decline in City’s performance after clinching the Premier League title but urged his treble-chasing side to maintain its high standards ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League final, the manager said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: England done and dusted, Guardiola’s Man City eyes Europe and the world

City, which wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal was beaten at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, has won 12 successive games in the top flight. City has 88 points from 36 matches, seven more than Arsenal, which has one game remaining.

But City is now focused on sporting immortality by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

“The best way to prepare for the finals is to be ready. We set these types of standards and we have to maintain it,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s trip to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It is normal that we are going to drop because we expended a lot of energy already. The energy we spend was massive and once we lifted the trophy it’s normal you drop.

“The teams can hurt us and we have to adapt the way we play in both games to arrive to United and Inter in the best way possible.”

(from AP, Reuters)

When and where will Brighton vs Man City be played?
The Premier League game Brighton vs Man City will be played at the American Express Community Stadium. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Brighton vs Man City?
Brighton vs Man City can be watched on Star Sports network.
When can I live stream Brighton vs Man City?
The Premier League fixture Brighton vs Man City can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us