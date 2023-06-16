Magazine

Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund

The Syrian-born 27-year-old, who had surgery on his shoulder last year, will join on July 1 after his current contract expires with the Bundesliga runners-up.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 21:03 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dahoud has two senior caps for Germany after making his international debut against Turkey in 2020.
Dahoud has two senior caps for Germany after making his international debut against Turkey in 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dahoud has two senior caps for Germany after making his international debut against Turkey in 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion has signed former Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal, the Premier League side said on Friday without giving financial details.

The Syrian-born 27-year-old, who had surgery on his shoulder last year, will join on July 1 after his current contract expires with the Bundesliga runners-up.

“I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us,” said manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Dahoud has two senior caps for Germany after making his international debut against Turkey in 2020.

Brighton will be playing in Europe for the first time next season after it finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League.

“He’s a quality player, he’s got lots of experience playing at a high level in Germany with great experience in Europe too,” said technical director David Weir.

On Wednesday Brighton announced the signing of 37-year-old midfielder James Milner, who was a free agent after leaving Liverpool.

