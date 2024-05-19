Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?

Bukayo Saka failed to make the squad for title-chasing Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton

England forward Saka missed out after failing to recover from a muscle injury, which he sustained in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend.

Saka has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 16 in the league.

Chasing a first English title in 20 years, Mikel Arteta’s side are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal will be crowned champions if it beats Everton at the Emirates Stadium and City fails to win at home to West Ham.

City is guaranteed to lift the trophy for an unprecedented fourth successive seasons if it defeats the Hammers.

WITH INPUTS FROM AFP