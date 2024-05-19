MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?

England forward Saka missed out after failing to recover from a muscle injury, which he sustained in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend.

Published : May 19, 2024 20:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka failed to make the squad for title-chasing Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton

England forward Saka missed out after failing to recover from a muscle injury, which he sustained in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend.

Saka has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 16 in the league.

Premier League points table LIVE

Chasing a first English title in 20 years, Mikel Arteta’s side are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal will be crowned champions if it beats Everton at the Emirates Stadium and City fails to win at home to West Ham.

City is guaranteed to lift the trophy for an unprecedented fourth successive seasons if it defeats the Hammers.

WITH INPUTS FROM AFP

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Bukayo Saka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out, Saka out with muscle issue; Title race updates; 8:30 PM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out; Haaland starts for City; Updates of MCI v WHU
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch CHE vs BOU; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City eyes historic fourth title above Arsenal, PL standings, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch Klopp’s final game; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out, Saka out with muscle issue; Title race updates; 8:30 PM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out; Haaland starts for City; Updates of MCI v WHU
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment