MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Casemiro to miss Man United’s vs Sheffield United due to injury

The Brazil international has remained in his home country to recover from what has been described as a “small issue” picked up during international duty.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:00 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Manchester United’s Casemiro reacts during a Premier League match.
File Photo: Manchester United’s Casemiro reacts during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester United’s Casemiro reacts during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Sheffield United because of injury, the club said Thursday.

The Brazil international has remained in his home country to recover from what has been described as a “small issue” while playing for his national team in World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, respectively.

United said the decision to stay in Brazil was based on the club’s advice “to recover as swiftly as possible.”

Casemiro has endured a difficult start to the season and was sent off after conceding a penalty in United’s 3-2 Champions League loss against Galatasaray at the start of the month. He was then substituted at halftime of the following match — a 2-1 win over Brentford — after his error led to a goal for Mathias Jensen.

READ MORE: Evans feared retirement before Manchester United return

United said Casemiro, who is suspended for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Copenhagen, is expected to be back at the club’s training centre early next week.

Sergio Reguilon, who has missed the last four games because of injury, has returned to training.

Sofyan Amrabat was also in training on Thursday after missing Morocco’s recent games against Liberia and Ivory Coast.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Sheffield United /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Brazil /

Casemiro /

Uruguay /

Venezuela /

Sergio Reguilon /

Sofyan Amrabat /

Galatasaray /

Brentford /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win over Cambodia
    PTI
  3. Premier League: Casemiro to miss Man United’s vs Sheffield United due to injury
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Casemiro to miss Man United’s vs Sheffield United due to injury
    AP
  2. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Gueye’s return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
    Reuters
  4. VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make Premier League return
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United shares tumble as Ratcliffe’s stake bid report dents buyout hopes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark win over Cambodia
    PTI
  3. Premier League: Casemiro to miss Man United’s vs Sheffield United due to injury
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment